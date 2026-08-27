Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September

Talks between Ukrainian and ​Russian teams could be ​held in September ‌and include ​U.S. representatives, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov said ‌on Thursday. Budanov said Ukraine was aiming to revive the talks, with further developments likely next month. The U.S.-led peace talks stalled ‌this year as Ukraine refused Russian demands to ‌cede more territory and as Washington became increasingly preoccupied with the conflict with Iran.

"I'm hoping for that, yes, and American ones ⁠too, ​of course. We ⁠can't do without them," Budanov told Ukrainian media Novyny Live, asked whether ⁠this meant direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators. President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said recently that Ukraine saw a window of ⁠opportunity for U.S. mediation until the end of next summer and ⁠has ​drafted one page of ideas with U.S. and European officials to be presented to Moscow.

The last ⁠round of trilateral Ukraine-Russia talks involving U.S. representatives took place ⁠in February. ⁠Ukrainian and Russian representatives have only had separate talks with the U.S. team since then.