Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub 

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 15:15 IST
Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub 

An ‌overnight ​drone attack caused minor damage and temporarily closed a logistics ‌complex run by Russian online retailer Ozon in the city of Ufa, the company said on Thursday. Ukraine has ‌hit several Ozon facilities since Saturday, as ‌it presses ahead with its campaign to hurt Russia's ailing economy by targeting e-commerce giants that are key employers ⁠in ​a fast-growing sector. No ⁠fire broke out at the Ufa complex in Bashkortostan ⁠region, but it sustained minor damage, the company said ​in a statement. "It is temporarily closed while the ⁠area undergoes a thorough inspection."

Another Ozon facility in the ⁠southwestern ​city of Orenburg was evacuated due to a missile alert, but has since resumed operations, ⁠the company said. Over the last month, Ukraine has attacked ⁠over ⁠20 warehouses owned by Ozon and Wildberries, Russia's two top online retailers.

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