Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub
An overnight drone attack caused minor damage and temporarily closed a logistics complex run by Russian online retailer Ozon in the city of Ufa, the company said on Thursday. Ukraine has hit several Ozon facilities since Saturday, as it presses ahead with its campaign to hurt Russia's ailing economy by targeting e-commerce giants that are key employers in a fast-growing sector. No fire broke out at the Ufa complex in Bashkortostan region, but it sustained minor damage, the company said in a statement. "It is temporarily closed while the area undergoes a thorough inspection."
Another Ozon facility in the southwestern city of Orenburg was evacuated due to a missile alert, but has since resumed operations, the company said. Over the last month, Ukraine has attacked over 20 warehouses owned by Ozon and Wildberries, Russia's two top online retailers.