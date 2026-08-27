​Russian Foreign ​Ministry spokeswoman Maria ‌Zakharova on ​Thursday dismissed a report in Germany's ‌Spiegel magazine that a stash of guns and ammunition found near Berlin ‌was related to a Russian-controlled ‌agent network.

Spiegel this week cited Romanian intelligence services as saying that a Ukrainian man ⁠they ​had ⁠detained - and who Polish investigators said had ⁠created the weapons stash - was suspected of ​belonging to the Russian network.

Zakharova called ⁠the report, which cited unnamed ⁠sources, the ​result of "endless informational and political manipulations" and said such stories ⁠were designed to falsely find a Russian ⁠state ⁠link to everything.