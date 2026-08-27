Russia dismisses Spiegel report that Russian agent network was behind Berlin gun stash
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday dismissed a report in Germany's Spiegel magazine that a stash of guns and ammunition found near Berlin was related to a Russian-controlled agent network.
Spiegel this week cited Romanian intelligence services as saying that a Ukrainian man they had detained - and who Polish investigators said had created the weapons stash - was suspected of belonging to the Russian network.
Zakharova called the report, which cited unnamed sources, the result of "endless informational and political manipulations" and said such stories were designed to falsely find a Russian state link to everything.