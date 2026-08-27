Germany's Merz urges EU to keep long-term budget affordable
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged the European Union to ensure that its budget remains affordable in the coming years at a press conference with leaders from other EU states that pay more into the bloc's budget than they receive back.
"The EU budget must remain affordable - current proposals envisage an increase of up to 60%," Merz said on Thursday about the Commission's proposed budget of nearly €2 trillion ($2.33 trillion) for 2028-2034. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friedeike Heine)