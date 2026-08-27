Soccer-Croatia keeper Livakovic joins Barcelona on four-year contract

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 16:43 IST
Soccer-Croatia keeper Livakovic joins Barcelona on four-year contract

Barcelona have signed Croatia goalkeeper ​Dominik Livakovic from Fenerbahce ​on a four-year contract ‌until 2030, ​the Spanish champions said on Thursday. The 31-year-old arrives as coach Hansi Flick strengthens ‌his goalkeeping options following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's loan move to Ajax Amsterdam earlier this month.

Livakovic, who has signed for a fee of ‌two million euros ($2.33 million) plus half a million in add-ons ‌according to Marca, is expected to compete with first-choice Joan Garcia, while veteran Wojciech Szczesny provides further back-up. The Croatian joins Barca after two seasons ⁠at Fenerbahce, ​where he ⁠made 74 appearances and kept 24 clean sheets. He previously had a successful ⁠spell with Dinamo Zagreb, winning multiple domestic titles before moving to ​Turkey in 2023.

A regular for Croatia since 2017, Livakovic has ⁠represented his country at three World Cups and two European Championships. He becomes Barcelona's ⁠sixth ​signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Bisiwu, Rodri and Joao Cancelo.

Barca ⁠host Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga on Friday after starting their title ⁠defence and ⁠bid for a third successive crown with a 5-0 win at Elche last weekend. ($1 = 0.8592 euros)

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