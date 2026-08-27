Halliburton Returns to Venezuela as Energy Investment Opens a New Chapter

Halliburton is preparing for renewed drilling, field rehabilitation and production growth, joining Venezuela Energy Week 2027 as a Platinum Sponsor. Scheduled for February 22–25 in Caracas, the event will bring together energy companies, investors, service providers and policymakers as Venezuela works to turn regulatory changes and new commercial agreements into activity across its vast upstream sector.

The company's participation comes as operators face the practical challenge of restoring mature fields, repairing ageing infrastructure and increasing output after years of limited investment. That creates fresh demand for drilling equipment, reservoir evaluation, well construction, completions, intervention, cementing and stimulation services, placing experienced international oilfield service companies in an increasingly important position.

Halliburton Prepares for a Renewed Venezuelan Market

Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller said in April that the company was discussing commercial terms with customers and had inspected its facilities in the country, finding them in better condition than expected. Another major development arrived in July when Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered the restart of Halliburton's operations and the return of previously seized assets, removing a legal barrier that had complicated its reactivation. Signs of renewed activity can also be seen in recruitment, with the company advertising positions in Maturín related to logging and perforating maintenance and supply-chain procurement, alongside a technical sales role in Zulia.

These moves suggest that Halliburton is preparing not simply for a corporate return, but for the field-level work required as producers bring wells back online, evaluate reservoirs and invest in additional capacity.

Oil Reform Creates More Space for Private Investment

Venezuela's upstream landscape is also being reshaped by changes to its hydrocarbons framework. Reforms to the Organic Hydrocarbons Law in January 2026 created new routes for private participation in primary hydrocarbons activities, including operating and production contracts that allow private companies to take greater responsibility for technical, operational and financial management.

Regulations introduced in July established provisions covering royalties and the integrated hydrocarbons tax, while companies have been working to move existing arrangements into the new system. For international investors, these changes could create a clearer pathway from commercial agreements to drilling programs and production projects.

The opportunity is substantial, but increasing production will require more than capital. Mature wells need intervention, drilling campaigns require equipment and specialist crews, reservoirs need detailed evaluation, and decades-old infrastructure may need extensive rehabilitation before higher production levels can be sustained.

Venezuela Energy Week Puts Production Growth in Focus

Halliburton brings capabilities covering the full lifecycle of a well, from drilling and formation evaluation through construction, completion, intervention and production. Those services could become increasingly valuable as Venezuela seeks to convert its large hydrocarbon resources into additional barrels while rebuilding the technical capacity supporting its oilfields.

Its Platinum Sponsorship of Venezuela Energy Week 2027 places the company directly within discussions about how this next phase of investment can work on the ground. Conversations in Caracas are expected to extend beyond investment announcements toward the equipment, expertise, technology and operational partnerships needed to drill new wells and recover more production from existing assets.

Halliburton's renewed engagement reflects a broader shift taking place across Venezuela's energy industry, where regulatory reform, private participation and international expertise are beginning to meet the practical realities of rebuilding upstream capacity.