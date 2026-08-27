FACTBOX-Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?

Ukrainian forces are keeping up strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and other sites in what Kyiv says is an effort to deprive ​Russia of resources to fund its military.

Following is a summary of the attacks — starting with the most recent — and their ​impact: NORSI Ukrainian drones hit NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, owned by Lukoil, this week and ‌it ​suspended crude oil processing on August 26, three industry sources said. NORSI, Russia's second-largest producer of gasoline, can process around 15 million metric tons of oil per year.

NOVOSHAKHTINSK The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's southern Rostov region was damaged by a Ukrainian drone on August 25 and suspended its operations, the regional governor said. It can process over 5 million tons of oil per year. AFIPSKY The Afipsky oil ‌refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region caught fire following a drone attack, the regional governor said on August 25. The refinery can process over 9 million tons of oil per year.

PERM The Perm oil refinery, Russia's seventh-largest oil processing plant by volume, stopped operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, which caused fire and damage to technological units on August 21, two industry sources said. In 2024, the refinery processed about 12.6 million tons of oil. TANECO Tatneft's TANECO oil refinery was hit by Ukraine's military on August 19 and August 10. TANECO processed 17 million tons of ‌crude oil in 2024.

UFA A Russian oil refinery was slightly damaged by a drone attack in Bashkortostan, the regional governor said on August 19. Ukraine's forces also struck the refinery on July 1 in the city of Ufa, near the Ural mountains. ‌The refinery can process more than 7 million tons of oil per year. UST-LUGA Russian gas producer Novatek's gas condensate processing complex at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga was damaged in a drone attack on August 14, three industry sources told Reuters. The complex processed 3.8 million tons of gas condensate in the first half of this year.

ORSK Russia's mid-sized Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery ceased processing on August 11 after a fire that followed a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said. Repairs could take six months, the regional governor said on August 13. The refinery's design capacity is around 6 million tons of oil per year. ZAPSIBNEFTEKHIM Russia's Sibur Zapsibneftekhim petrochemical complex in Tobolsk, in the Tyumen region ⁠of western Siberia, ​was damaged in a drone attack on August 10, three industry ⁠sources told Reuters. The Sibur Holding-owned plant's total design capacity is 2.5 million tons of base polymers per year.

ILSKY A fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery and five people were wounded in the southern Krasnodar region following a Ukrainian drone attack, local authorities said on August 8. The fire was subsequently extinguished. The Ilsky refinery ⁠also caught fire after a drone attack, local officials said on July 10. The refinery's design capacity is over 6 million tons of oil per year. YAROSLAVL Russia's Yaroslavl refinery, about 250 km (160 miles) northeast of Moscow, was on fire on August 6 after a Ukrainian drone attack, but emergency crews later extinguished ​it, said regional governor Mikhail Evrayev. Ukrainian forces attacked Russian oil facilities in Yaroslavl, on July 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. The refinery in Yaroslavl has processing capacity of 15 million tons per year.

VOLGOGRAD The Volgograd refinery of Russia's Lukoil has completely ⁠halted crude oil processing since July 31 after a fire caused by a drone attack, two industry sources told Reuters. The attack set ablaze an energy facility and warehouses in the Volgograd region, injuring five, regional governor Andrei Bocharov said, without giving further details. In 2024 the Lukoil-owned refinery processed 13.5 million tons of oil. SARATOV Ukrainian forces attacked the Rosneft-owned ⁠Saratov oil ​refinery in southwestern Russia on August 2, Kyiv's military said. The refinery stopped oil processing on August 2 following damage from the attack, two sources said.

In 2024, the plant processed 5.8 million tons of oil. RYAZAN Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, one of the country's largest, halted crude oil processing on July 29 following a drone attack and could be shut for two weeks, two industry sources told Reuters.

The refinery processed 13.1 million tons of crude oil in 2024. SYZRAN Russia's Syzran oil refinery on the Volga river in the Samara region halted ⁠operations after a drone attack on July 12 damaged a primary processing unit, industry sources said. On May 21, Ukrainian drones also struck the Rosneft-owned refinery. The refinery halted operations after the attack damaged a primary processing unit. It had previously suspended oil refining ⁠after attacks on April 18.

The refinery has processing capacity of 8.5 ⁠million tons per year. OMSK Ukrainian drones struck the Omsk refinery on July 6, causing a fire. Russian air defences destroyed most of the drones, Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said. It was not immediately clear how much damage the refinery had sustained.

The design capacity of the Omsk oil refinery is approximately 22 million tons of oil per year. MOSCOW A Moscow oil refinery halted operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on ‌June 16, sources said. On June 18, another ‌attack damaged processing units and sparked multiple fires.

The facility in the capital's southeastern Kapotnya district has an annual capacity of around 11 ​million tons of oil.