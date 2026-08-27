Cricket-Sri Lanka overcome follow-on to draw second test against India

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 16:51 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka overcome follow-on to draw second test against India

Sri ​Lanka's middle-order batter ​Sonal Dinusha ‌struck his ​second hundred of the match to help ‌the hosts salvage a draw after they were asked to follow on in the ‌second test against India on Thursday. Dinusha, ‌who made a stellar 133 not out, forged a century stand with Keshara Nuwantha (46) ⁠in ​a remarkable ⁠fightback for Sri Lanka, who began the final ⁠day 16 ahead with only four ​wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka were 429-9 with ⁠no real chance of any outright result ⁠when ​the players shook hands. India won the series 1-0, but Sri Lanka ⁠will take a lot of heart from their ⁠fightback ⁠at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

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