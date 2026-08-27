Cricket-Sri Lanka overcome follow-on to draw second test against India
Sri Lanka's middle-order batter Sonal Dinusha struck his second hundred of the match to help the hosts salvage a draw after they were asked to follow on in the second test against India on Thursday. Dinusha, who made a stellar 133 not out, forged a century stand with Keshara Nuwantha (46) in a remarkable fightback for Sri Lanka, who began the final day 16 ahead with only four wickets in hand.
Sri Lanka were 429-9 with no real chance of any outright result when the players shook hands. India won the series 1-0, but Sri Lanka will take a lot of heart from their fightback at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.