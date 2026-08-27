US Pentagon's Colby pushes Europe to do more on defence
Europe has made progress in taking over the responsibility for its conventional defence but more needs to be done, U.S. Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby told allies in Brussels ahead of talks about potential U.S. troops cuts in Europe.
"Let's look at some of things like access, basing, overflight. Well, there is a lot of good, but there's some things that we need to work out to make sense going forward," Colby said at NATO headquarters, adding Europe would remain a critical interest of the U.S. and he had come in a spirit of consultation.