Rugby League-Rabbitohs' Arrow gets exemption to reach 100 games after MND diagnosis

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 18:43 IST
Rugby League-Rabbitohs' Arrow gets exemption to reach 100 games after MND diagnosis

South Sydney Rabbitohs' Jai Arrow, who ​retired in May after being diagnosed ​with motor neurone disease, ‌will play ​in the opening moments of their next two matches so he can reach 100 appearances after the ‌NRL granted special dispensation. The 31-year-old will lead the Rabbitohs onto the field before being substituted after the opening seconds and then take his place on the ‌bench, with the NRL approving one-off rule changes to ensure his participation ‌does not affect the squad.

MND is a rare progressive condition that damages nerve-controlling movement, causing muscle weakness over time. Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said in a statement that they were grateful for ⁠the ​support of the ⁠National Rugby League and the Rugby League Players Association plus the Gold Coast Titans and ⁠Sydney Roosters for Arrow to be able to play in the two games.

"We believe this ​will provide great inspiration for everyone watching the game from the ⁠stadium or at home, showing that MND will not hold Jai, or anyone else, back from ⁠achieving ​what they want to achieve in life," he said. The gesture will make Arrow the 67th player to bring up 100 matches for South Sydney, ⁠joining a distinguished list of Rabbitohs greats including Clive Churchill, John Sattler, Greg ⁠Inglis, John Sutton ⁠and current captain Cameron Murray.

Rabbitohs visit the Titans on Saturday followed by a home fixture against the Roosters on ‌September 4.

TRENDING

1
Central Norway power producers face scrutiny over hydro reservoir levels

Central Norway power producers face scrutiny over hydro reservoir levels

Global
2
No reason to fear us, Le Pen tells business leaders ahead of presidential debate

No reason to fear us, Le Pen tells business leaders ahead of presidential de...

Global
3
Nepal, China warn of fresh flood risks with lakes threatening to burst

Nepal, China warn of fresh flood risks with lakes threatening to burst

Global
4
Guterres says he expects UN budget contribution from US very soon

Guterres says he expects UN budget contribution from US very soon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why 5G, AI and IoT Alone Will Not Bridge the Digital Divide

Healthcare Is Building for Tomorrow on Security Designed for Yesterday

Healthy Intentions, Fast-Food Orders: What Saudi Delivery App Users Really Choose

Can Sports Drive a Greener Economy? China Study Finds a Promising Link

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026