Rugby League-Rabbitohs' Arrow gets exemption to reach 100 games after MND diagnosis

South Sydney Rabbitohs' Jai Arrow, who ​retired in May after being diagnosed ​with motor neurone disease, ‌will play ​in the opening moments of their next two matches so he can reach 100 appearances after the ‌NRL granted special dispensation. The 31-year-old will lead the Rabbitohs onto the field before being substituted after the opening seconds and then take his place on the ‌bench, with the NRL approving one-off rule changes to ensure his participation ‌does not affect the squad.

MND is a rare progressive condition that damages nerve-controlling movement, causing muscle weakness over time. Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said in a statement that they were grateful for ⁠the ​support of the ⁠National Rugby League and the Rugby League Players Association plus the Gold Coast Titans and ⁠Sydney Roosters for Arrow to be able to play in the two games.

"We believe this ​will provide great inspiration for everyone watching the game from the ⁠stadium or at home, showing that MND will not hold Jai, or anyone else, back from ⁠achieving ​what they want to achieve in life," he said. The gesture will make Arrow the 67th player to bring up 100 matches for South Sydney, ⁠joining a distinguished list of Rabbitohs greats including Clive Churchill, John Sattler, Greg ⁠Inglis, John Sutton ⁠and current captain Cameron Murray.

Rabbitohs visit the Titans on Saturday followed by a home fixture against the Roosters on ‌September 4.