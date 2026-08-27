Two killed at school near Berlin, local newspaper says

Two ‌people were ​killed at a school in the town of Gosen-Neu ‌Zittau near Berlin and a suspect has been detained, local newspaper Maerkische Allgemeine reported on Thursday.

The paper ‌said in its online edition that ‌one of the victims is an 18-year-old woman who attended the school and that the suspected perpetrator is ⁠believed ​to be ⁠her 19-year-old former boyfriend. A 30-year-old man was killed ⁠while trying to stop the attack, the report said. Separately, ​Berliner Zeitung reported that a further two people ⁠were injured.

Local police said in a statement on ⁠X ​that one suspect had been detained and that officers were securing a crime ⁠scene. Police could not immediately be reached for comment ⁠by ⁠phone and did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.