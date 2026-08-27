FACTBOX-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood

As many as 540 foreigners from 31 countries are among the ​667 tourists missing in Nepal after a catastrophic flood ​devastated the Himalayan nation and China's Tibet, tourism ‌officials ​said on Thursday. The tally of foreigners missing in Tibet's Gyirong county was 260 out of a total of 558, state broadcaster CCTV said, but nationality details were not immediately available.

Here ‌are nations whose tourists are missing in Nepal: INDIA: Neighbouring India had the highest number of missing people after the flood, with at least 288 unaccounted for in Nepal and another 200 stranded in China, its foreign ministry said on Thursday.

CHINA: Nearly 100 Chinese ‌nationals were missing in Nepal in the area affected by a massive mudslide and flooding, China's foreign ministry said. UNITED STATES: At ‌least 65 U.S. citizens are missing, the Nepal tourism board said.

MALAYSIA: At least 55 nationals reported to Malaysia's embassy in Kathmandu are uncontactable, its foreign ministry said on Thursday. Nepal's tourism board put the number of missing at 51. UKRAINE: 53 Ukrainians were missing in the flood, authorities said.

BRITAIN: There were 33 British ⁠citizens missing ​after the disaster, the Nepalese tourism ⁠board said. AUSTRALIA: At least 25 Australians are missing after the flood, Nepal's tourism board said. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong had earlier said that at ⁠least 34 of its citizens on pilgrimages and tours in Nepal were missing.

CANADA: The missing include 25 Canadians, the board said. SINGAPORE: Nine Singapore ​citizens were missing, the board said.

SOUTH KOREA: Nine South Koreans working in a hydropower plant were missing and 10 were ⁠stranded, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. RUSSIA: At least eight Russians were also among those missing, the Nepal tourism board said.

GERMANY: At least eight Germans ⁠were ​among the missing, the board said. LATVIA: At least six Latvian nationals were among those missing, Nepal's tourism board said.

SOUTH AFRICA: Six South Africans were untraceable after the flood on Wednesday, authorities in Nepal said. JAPAN: Japan's embassy in Nepal asked for ⁠a search to locate five citizens it was unable to contact, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on X.

NEW ZEALAND: At least five ⁠tourists from New Zealand were among ⁠the missing, Nepal said. Also missing since Wednesday are citizens of Belarus, Belgium, Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Portugal, Serbia, Spain and Sweden, Nepal's tourism board ‌said in its ‌statement. (Compiled by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, ​Clarence Fernandez and YP Rajesh)