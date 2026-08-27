Israeli strikes kill three people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes killed ​at least three Palestinians ​in the Gaza ‌Strip on ​Thursday, health officials said. Medics said an Israeli airstrike killed one person near Qarara ‌town in the southern Gaza Strip, and another killed a man at a house in the Beach refugee camp ‌in Gaza City.

Another airstrike on Gaza City later ‌on Thursday hit a motorist, killing one person, they said. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on any of the incidents.

An October 2025 ⁠U.S.-backed ​ceasefire halted ⁠major fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed to end ⁠strikes by the Israeli military, which it said aimed to thwart ​attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants. Hamas accuses Israel ⁠of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader ⁠plan ​by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

More ⁠than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire ⁠took ⁠effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers ‌have ‌been killed.