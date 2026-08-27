Israeli strikes kill three people in Gaza, medics say

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 20:10 IST
Israeli strikes kill three people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes killed ​at least three Palestinians ​in the Gaza ‌Strip on ​Thursday, health officials said. Medics said an Israeli airstrike killed one person near Qarara ‌town in the southern Gaza Strip, and another killed a man at a house in the Beach refugee camp ‌in Gaza City.

Another airstrike on Gaza City later ‌on Thursday hit a motorist, killing one person, they said. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on any of the incidents.

An October 2025 ⁠U.S.-backed ​ceasefire halted ⁠major fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed to end ⁠strikes by the Israeli military, which it said aimed to thwart ​attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants. Hamas accuses Israel ⁠of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader ⁠plan ​by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

More ⁠than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire ⁠took ⁠effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers ‌have ‌been killed.

TRENDING

1
Central Norway power producers face scrutiny over hydro reservoir levels

Central Norway power producers face scrutiny over hydro reservoir levels

Global
2
No reason to fear us, Le Pen tells business leaders ahead of presidential debate

No reason to fear us, Le Pen tells business leaders ahead of presidential de...

Global
3
Nepal, China warn of fresh flood risks with lakes threatening to burst

Nepal, China warn of fresh flood risks with lakes threatening to burst

Global
4
Guterres says he expects UN budget contribution from US very soon

Guterres says he expects UN budget contribution from US very soon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why 5G, AI and IoT Alone Will Not Bridge the Digital Divide

Healthcare Is Building for Tomorrow on Security Designed for Yesterday

Healthy Intentions, Fast-Food Orders: What Saudi Delivery App Users Really Choose

Can Sports Drive a Greener Economy? China Study Finds a Promising Link

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026