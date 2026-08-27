Cricket-Abbas takes three wickets as Pakistan on top against England

Pakistan enjoyed a profitable first ​session as they reduced England ​to 80-4 on the opening ‌day ​of the second test at Lord's after a delayed start on Thursday.

Long-overdue rain in the capital put ‌back the start and created muggy conditions that Pakistan's Muhammad Abbas capitalised on to shatter England's top order.

Abbas took three wickets for 34 runs with Mohammad ‌Ali also chipping in with one shortly before the lunch interval.