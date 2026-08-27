Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' condition, hundreds gather at palace

​Norway's King Harald was in a "very serious" condition in ​hospital on Thursday, the royal court said, ‌and family ​members gathered for several hours at his bedside.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Royal Palace in Oslo and in the centre of other major cities, and many ‌laid flowers as they awaited further news of the 89-year-old king's health. Europe's oldest living monarch and Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, Harald was taken to hospital on August 17. The palace said he was being treated for a bacterial ‌infection in his blood.

Crown Prince Haakon and Harald's wife, Queen Sonja, both cancelled all planned events, the palace said in ‌a statement. Members of Harald's family, including the crown prince, the queen and his grandchildren arrived at the Oslo University Hospital where the king is being treated. Most of them were later observed leaving the venue.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere cancelled a trip to Germany because of the king's ⁠condition. "The whole ​nation is with us ⁠as we send warm thoughts to the king and the rest of the royal family," he said in a statement.

The speaker of Norway's parliament, ⁠Masud Gharahkhani, broke off an official visit to Iceland and was heading back to Norway. The Committee of Foreign Relations and Defence ​said its members would return home from South Korea. The Lutheran Church of Norway's College of Bishops, in Rome for ⁠a rare visit with the pope, announced it would return home as soon as possible, according to media reports.

SUPPORT FOR MONARCHY Opinion polls show ⁠widespread ​backing among Norwegians for the monarchy, with almost two-thirds of respondents voicing their support in a survey in May this year, and with Harald as the most popular individual member of the royal family.

While the king has no formal ⁠political powers, Harald has comforted the nation in times of mourning, travelling to the scene of natural disasters to meet ⁠survivors and addressing victims of ⁠attacks. In 2024, the king said he would reduce the number of official activities in which he takes part out of consideration for his age, but he ruled out abdication, saying ‌his oath as king ‌was for life.