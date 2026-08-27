French hard-left presidential candidate Melenchon urges business leaders to raise wages

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 20:59 IST
French hard-left presidential candidate Melenchon urges business leaders to raise wages

​French hard-left ​presidential candidate Jean-Luc ‌Melenchon urged ​the country's business leaders to ‌raise workers' wages, saying that if this did not happen then France ‌would have an economic ‌recession. "If you do not raise wages, France will fall into recession," ⁠said ​Melenchon, ⁠as he took part in a ⁠debate of prospective candidates for next ​year's presidential election held by the ⁠MEDEF business lobby group.

Melenchon added ⁠that ​one option in terms of improving France's public accounts - ⁠with the country mired by ⁠a ⁠large deficit - was to scrap subsidies for companies.

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