QUOTES-Reactions to death of Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 19:58 IST
QUOTES-Reactions to death of Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide

Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide for ​orchestrating the 1995 massacre of ​at least 8,000 Muslims in a ‌U.N.-designated "safe ​area" of Bosnia, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two, has died, his lawyer said on Thursday. Here are ‌some of the reactions to his death: EMIR SULJAGIC, HEAD OF THE SREBRENICA MEMORIAL:

"Ratko Mladic is dead and there is not much to say. Nor does that fact ‌change much. It doesn't bring back the dead. It doesn't clear mass graves. ‌It does not change judgments. It does not turn the criminal into a historical figure. "Now the hardest part of the job remains: not to let the truth, responsibility and memory die ⁠with ​him. Mladic's death ⁠is another moment in which we must decide what we will remember and more importantly, what we ⁠will not allow to be erased."

KADA HOTIC, 82, WHOSE 29-YEAR-OLD SON AND 56-YEAR-OLD HUSBAND WERE ​KILLED BY SERB FORCES IN 1995: "I am grateful to the Tribunal ⁠because it sentenced Mladic to life and has not released him. Justice was served on the ⁠day he ​was sentenced to life. He died in disgrace, because he killed so many people."

BOSNIAN SERB SEPARATIST LEADER MILORAD DODIK: "It is a murder. He was ⁠respected by Serbian people. As a commander he stood to defend Serbs."

SERBIAN ULTRA-NATIONALIST POLITICIAN ⁠VOJISLAV SESELJ: "Mladic fought ⁠against those villains for a long time; they expected his death two or three years ago, but he did not ‌give up ... ‌They killed him."

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