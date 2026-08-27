Turkey boosts diesel imports from US, India after Russia ban prompts diversification

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 20:30 IST
Turkey boosts diesel imports from US, India after Russia ban prompts diversification

Turkey increased its imports of diesel from the United States and India in August ‌to record levels, shipping data showed, as a Russian ban on diesel exports and wider disruption caused by the Iran war prompted its importers to diversify their sources of supply.

So far this month, Turkey has ‌imported more than 120,000 barrels per day of Indian diesel, while its imports from the U.S. ‌reached 90,000 bpd, according to commodities data firm Kpler. These volumes are the highest monthly totals on record, according to Kpler data going back to 2017. Russia has banned exports of diesel until at least the end of August after Ukrainian strikes ⁠on refineries ​disrupted domestic supplies. Middle Eastern ⁠supplies have been curbed by war damage to the region's oil refineries and reduced shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

"With ⁠Russian refinery disruptions and export restrictions, Turkey is having to scramble for barrels from the non-Russian pool," Sparta Commodities analyst ​Abhishek Kumar said. Energy Aspects, which also provides data on energy flows, estimated India sent a ⁠smaller amount of 74,000 bpd to Turkey in August and that the U.S. shipped 70,000 bpd. Still, these are the highest ⁠since ​2022 and 2019 respectively based on EA data.

Turkey’s imports of Russian diesel declined to around 100,000 bpd in July and 80,000 bpd in August, having held above 200,000 bpd in the ⁠earlier months of this year since January, Kpler data showed. This reduced Russia’s share of Turkey’s diesel imports ⁠to 20% in ⁠August. In 2025, Russia supplied 85% of Turkey’s diesel imports with 281,000 bpd, according to Turkey’s energy regulator. Russia may extend the diesel exports ban into September, according ‌to industry ‌sources.

TRENDING

1
Cricket-England's Cox and Smith lead resistance after early slump against Pakistan

Cricket-England's Cox and Smith lead resistance after early slump against Pa...

Global
2
US STOCKS-Tech stocks bolster Wall Street as Nvidia quells AI growth concerns

US STOCKS-Tech stocks bolster Wall Street as Nvidia quells AI growth concern...

Global
3
Two found dead at school near Berlin, 19-year-old suspect detained

Two found dead at school near Berlin, 19-year-old suspect detained

Global
4
WRAPUP 2-As Jackson Hole conference kicks off, three Fed officials warn about inflation

WRAPUP 2-As Jackson Hole conference kicks off, three Fed officials warn abou...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why 5G, AI and IoT Alone Will Not Bridge the Digital Divide

Healthcare Is Building for Tomorrow on Security Designed for Yesterday

Healthy Intentions, Fast-Food Orders: What Saudi Delivery App Users Really Choose

Can Sports Drive a Greener Economy? China Study Finds a Promising Link

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026