Nvidia to start employee-funded US political action committee

Tech ​company Nvidia will start an employee-funded ‌political action committee, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters, as the ‌company seeks to step up its ‌efforts to influence U.S. policy. The group will be called NVPAC, the source ⁠said.

Companies ​often ⁠set up federal political action committees, called PACs, ⁠to donate to political candidates ​who are aligned with their corporation's policy ⁠goals. Nvidia joins other tech giants, including ⁠Meta ​Platforms and Alphabet's Google, in creating a committee to spend ⁠money to influence elections. Bloomberg Government first ⁠reported ⁠on the creation of the group.