Soccer-Villa sign Germany midfielder Goretzka on free transfer

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 21:15 IST
Soccer-Villa sign Germany midfielder Goretzka on free transfer

​Aston Villa have ‌signed Germany ​midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer following ‌his departure from Bayern Munich earlier this summer, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The ‌31-year-old arrives after eight seasons at ‌Bayern, where he made 312 appearances, scored 51 goals and won seven Bundesliga titles and three ⁠German ​Cup trophies ⁠plus the Champions League following his move from ⁠Schalke in 2018. The experienced Goretzka featured three times ​for Germany at the World Cup and ⁠has 73 caps for his country.

He is expected ⁠to ​bolster Unai Emery's midfield after a close season of departures, with Youri ⁠Tielemans moving to Manchester United and Morgan Rogers ⁠to ⁠Chelsea. Villa defender Ezri Konsa has also joined Arsenal.

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