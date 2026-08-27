Soccer-Nigeria Football Federation members resign, statement says

The Nigeria Football Federation's President Ibrahim Musa ‌Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of its executive committee resigned from their positions on Thursday, according to a statement on ‌the federation's website, with Gusau confirming his decision at a ‌press conference in Abuja.

The resignations come amid mounting criticism of the NFF following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 men's World Cup ⁠and ​the Super Falcons' ⁠failure to reach the 2027 Women's World Cup. Nigeria's women's team missed out after ⁠a playoff defeat by South Africa earlier this month, ending a ​run of appearances at every Women's World Cup since the ⁠competition began in 1991. The Super Falcons had qualified for the first nine ⁠editions ​of the tournament.

Gusau told reporters he had informed board members of his decision and advised those willing to do ⁠the same to resign. The leadership shake-up comes a month before the NFF's ⁠elective congress ⁠scheduled for September 27 in Lafia, raising questions about the federation's leadership transition and election plans.