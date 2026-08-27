Soccer-Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 22:47 IST
Soccer-Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties

Champions League holders Paris ​St Germain will take ​on Barcelona and Manchester ‌City ​in this season's league phase, while record 15-time champions Real Madrid will face Inter ‌Milan and Arsenal after Thursday's draw in Monaco set up several mouth-watering clashes. Luis Enrique's PSG, who beat Premier League champions Arsenal ‌on penalties in the Champions League final in May to ‌retain their title, will host Barca and travel to City. Their other league-phase opponents are Roma, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como.

The ⁠league-phase format, ​introduced in ⁠the 2024-25 season, is entering its third campaign. Real Madrid host Inter and travel ⁠to Arsenal. They will also face PSV Eindhoven, Roma, RB Leipzig, ​Shakhtar Donetsk, LASK and AEK Athens.

The meeting with Inter will ⁠see new Real manager Jose Mourinho face one of his former clubs. ⁠Mourinho, ​who returned for a second spell in charge of Real in June, guided Inter to the Champions League title ⁠in 2010 before leaving for the Santiago Bernabeu. Six-time European champions Bayern ⁠Munich's headline ⁠fixtures include a home game against Arsenal and away trips to Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

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