Colombia's new government proposes revised 2027 budget to lawmakers
The government of right-wing Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella on Wednesday submitted to Congress a spending budget bill for next year totaling 634.95 trillion pesos ($206.02 billion), Finance Minister Miguel Gomez said. The proposal was presented after lawmakers returned a 575.7 trillion peso ($186.8 billion) budget submitted by the previous leftist administration earlier this month so the new government could adjust it.
The budget must be approved by Congress before Oct. 20. ($1 = 3,081.67 pesos)