Colombia's new government proposes revised 2027 budget to lawmakers

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 23:54 IST
Colombia's new government proposes revised 2027 budget to lawmakers

The ​government ‌of right-wing Colombian ​President Abelardo De La ‌Espriella on Wednesday submitted to Congress a spending budget ‌bill for next year totaling ‌634.95 trillion pesos ($206.02 billion), Finance Minister Miguel Gomez said. The ⁠proposal ​was ⁠presented after lawmakers returned a ⁠575.7 trillion peso ($186.8 billion) budget ​submitted by the previous leftist ⁠administration earlier this month ⁠so ​the new government could adjust it.

The budget ⁠must be approved by ⁠Congress ⁠before Oct. 20. ($1 = 3,081.67 pesos)

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