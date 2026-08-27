Colombia's new government proposes revised 2027 budget to lawmakers

The ​government ‌of right-wing Colombian ​President Abelardo De La ‌Espriella on Wednesday submitted to Congress a spending budget ‌bill for next year totaling ‌634.95 trillion pesos ($206.02 billion), Finance Minister Miguel Gomez said. The ⁠proposal ​was ⁠presented after lawmakers returned a ⁠575.7 trillion peso ($186.8 billion) budget ​submitted by the previous leftist ⁠administration earlier this month ⁠so ​the new government could adjust it.

The budget ⁠must be approved by ⁠Congress ⁠before Oct. 20. ($1 = 3,081.67 pesos)