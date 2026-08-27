FAA moves to fire two controllers who left work before fatal LaGuardia collision, source says
The Federal Aviation Administration is moving to fire two air traffic controllers at New York LaGuardia airport who are believed to have left early before the March 22 collision of an Air Canada airplane with a fire truck that killed both pilots, a source told Reuters.
The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said it is actively discussing these allegations with FAA leadership, declining to comment further. The FAA said it "is committed to holding employees accountable, and we will not compromise the safety or efficiency of the National Airspace System."
The Wall Street Journal reported the FAA decision earlier.