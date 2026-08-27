FAA moves to fire two controllers who left work before fatal LaGuardia collision, source says

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 23:55 IST
FAA moves to fire two controllers who left work before fatal LaGuardia collision, source says

​The Federal ​Aviation Administration is ‌moving to ​fire two air traffic controllers at New ‌York LaGuardia airport who are believed to have left early before the ‌March 22 collision of an ‌Air Canada airplane with a fire truck that killed both pilots, a ⁠source ​told Reuters.

The ⁠National Air Traffic Controllers Association said ⁠it is actively discussing these allegations with ​FAA leadership, declining to comment further. ⁠The FAA said it "is committed to holding ⁠employees ​accountable, and we will not compromise the safety or ⁠efficiency of the National Airspace System."

The ⁠Wall ⁠Street Journal reported the FAA decision earlier.

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