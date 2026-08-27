Trump administration discusses taking stake in Venezuela oil, Axios reports

​The Trump ‌administration is in ​talks with Venezuela's interim government about taking an ownership ‌stake in the South American country's oil resources, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two U.S. ‌officials.

A deal is still being worked ‌out, but discussions are focused on more than a dozen productive oil fields owned by former Venezuelan ⁠insiders ​and interests ⁠previously controlled by China, according to Axios. In return for ⁠giving the U.S. an ownership stake that ​would more than double its oil reserves, ⁠private companies, including American firms, would develop the fields ⁠and ​provide oil revenue to the Venezuelan government, the report says.

Reuters was not ⁠able to immediately verify the report. The White House ⁠did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment.