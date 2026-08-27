Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 23:04 IST
Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America

‌U.S. President ​Donald Trump signed an executive order on ‌Thursday to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, a change he said would take ‌effect immediately.

A White House aide said ‌the order directs the Department of the Interior and Secretary Doug Burgum to make the ⁠change. One ​of the ⁠five Great Lakes of North America, Lake ⁠Ontario borders both the Canadian province of Ontario ​and the U.S. state of New York.

Prime ⁠Minister Mark Carney's office did not immediately respond ⁠to ​a request for comment. Trade talks between the U.S. and Canada ⁠collapsed last week with each side blaming the ⁠other ⁠for derailing three days of intensive negotiations.

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