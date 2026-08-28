Soccer-Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 00:26 IST
Soccer-Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties

Champions League holders Paris St Germain will take on Barcelona and Manchester City in this season's league phase, while record 15-time champions Real Madrid will ‌face Inter Milan and Arsenal after Thursday's draw in Monaco set up several mouth-watering clashes. Luis Enrique's PSG, who beat Premier League champions Arsenal on penalties in the Champions League final in May to retain their title, will host Barca and travel to City. Their other league-phase ‌opponents are Roma, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como.

The league-phase format, introduced in the 2024-25 season, is entering its third ‌campaign. Real Madrid host Inter and travel to Arsenal. They will also face PSV Eindhoven, Roma, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, LASK and AEK Athens.

The meeting with Inter will see new Real manager Jose Mourinho face one of his former clubs. Mourinho, who returned for a second spell in charge of Real in June, guided Inter ⁠to the ​Champions League title in 2010 before ⁠leaving for the Santiago Bernabeu. Six-time European champions Bayern Munich's headline fixtures include a home game against Arsenal and away trips to Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Under new ⁠manager Andoni Iraola, six-time European champions Liverpool will face Inter and Atletico among their standout league-phase fixtures. HEAVILY REPRESENTED

The Premier League and LaLiga are the most ​heavily represented leagues in this season's competition, with five clubs each. England's contingent comprises Arsenal, City, United, Villa and Liverpool, while ⁠Spain will be represented by Barca, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atletico and Real Betis.

United return to Europe's elite club competition after a two-season absence and face a tricky draw ⁠that ​includes a trip to Atletico and home games against Bayern and Roma. The league phase begins on September 8, with 36 teams competing across eight matchdays through January 27.

The knockout stage starts in February, with the final set for June 5 at Atletico's Metropolitano ⁠Stadium. The venue will stage the Champions League final for the second time, having previously hosted Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur ⁠in 2019. While Atletico will host the ⁠final, they appear to have been handed one of the competition's toughest league-phase draws, with Bayern and United due to visit Madrid and a trip to Liverpool also on the agenda.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal ‌forward Thierry Henry was ‌named the recipient of UEFA's President's Award.

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