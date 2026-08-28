Canadian PM Carney says Lake Ontario will continue to be called by that name

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 01:44 IST
Canadian PM Carney says Lake Ontario will continue to be called by that name

​Canadian Prime Minister ‌Mark Carney ​said on Thursday Lake ‌Ontario will continue to be called by that name after ‌U.S. President Donald Trump ‌said he was renaming it as "Lake America." "The name is more ⁠than ​400 ⁠years old, predating both the Confederation ⁠of Canada and the ​Declaration of Independence of the United ⁠States of America," Carney ⁠said ​on X.

"Canadians also know that naming reality ⁠means calling it Lake Ontario – then, ⁠now ⁠and always."

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