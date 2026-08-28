Canadian PM Carney says Lake Ontario will continue to be called by that name
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday Lake Ontario will continue to be called by that name after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was renaming it as "Lake America." "The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America," Carney said on X.
"Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario – then, now and always."