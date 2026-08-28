Athletics-Brazil's Dos Santos, American Russell race to world hurdles records in Zurich

Brazil's Alison dos ​Santos and American Masai Russell both shattered ​world hurdles records at the ‌Zurich ​Diamond League on Thursday, producing a stunning night of athletics in Switzerland.

Dos Santos broke the men's 400 metres hurdles mark, pulling ‌away from the field over the final 100m to clock 45.80 seconds and better Karsten Warholm's previous world record of 45.94 set at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Warholm finished second in 46.69.

Olympic champion ‌Russell set a world record of her own in the women's 100m hurdles, powering ‌over the final barrier to cruise to a clocking of 12.09 and erase the previous mark of 12.12 set by Nigeria's Tobi Amusan in 2022. The 26-year-old Dos Santos has long been one of the few men capable ⁠of ​challenging Warholm's supremacy in ⁠the event, winning world gold in 2022 and silver in 2025, while claiming Olympic bronze in both Tokyo and ⁠Paris.

On a night when much of the build-up focused on a potential assault on the women's 800m ​world record, Dos Santos delivered an early headline performances, surging clear of Warholm off ⁠the final bend to extend his perfect record against the Norwegian this season to five victories from five races. Saint ⁠Lucia's ​Olympic champion Julien Alfred also served notice ahead of next month's World Athletics Ultimate Championships, winning the women's 100m in a national record 10.70 seconds.

American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden matched Alfred's ⁠time, with the result decided by photo finish, while Sha'Carri Richardson was third in 10.97. Kenya's Emmanuel ⁠Wanyonyi won the ⁠men's 800m in 1:41.76 -- the fastest time in the world this season -- for his second successive Diamond League victory.

He edged Djamel Sedjati of Algeria, ‌who finished ‌in 1:41.83.