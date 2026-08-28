Soccer-Inter Miami appoint 'Kily' Gonzalez as new manager

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 08:56 IST
Soccer-Inter Miami appoint 'Kily' Gonzalez as new manager

Inter Miami have appointed Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez ​as manager, with interim boss ​Guillermo Hoyos remaining in ‌charge until ​the Argentine secures the necessary U.S. work permits, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on ‌Thursday. Hoyos, who was previously overseeing Miami's professional development structure, stepped into the role on a temporary basis after Javier Mascherano stepped down in April.

Miami bolstered ‌their squad with the signing of Brazil midfielder Casemiro last month, but ‌despite the presence of Lionel Messi, and a host of established players, results have continued to disappoint. The reigning MLS Cup champions have lost four of their last five ⁠matches ​and are second ⁠in the Eastern Conference, 10 points behind Nashville.

"Inter Miami would like to especially highlight and ⁠thank Hoyos for his commitment and full dedication to the club, demonstrated by ​his willingness to assume the role during this period, which began ⁠last April," Miami said in a statement. Gonzalez earned 56 caps for Argentina from 1995 ⁠to ​2005 and his playing career included spells with Inter Milan, Valencia and Rosario Central. The 52-year-old moved into coaching in 2020 and ⁠has since managed several clubs in Argentina.

Hoyos will not be on the sidelines ⁠for Saturday's game ⁠against CF Montreal after MLS handed him a one-match suspension for the club's repeated breaches of rules on ‌delayed kick-offs.

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