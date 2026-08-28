Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Ethiopia is strengthening the way it forecasts economic growth, inflation, government revenue and public debt as it navigates major economic reforms. An International Monetary Fund technical assistance programme will help the Ministry of Finance replace its existing forecasting system with a model that can produce more realistic projections, compare policy choices and measure the impact of economic shocks.

The programme is led by the IMF's Regional Technical Assistance Center for East Africa and the Institute for Capacity Development, with financial support from the Government of Japan. It is expected to be completed by September 2026 through approximately seven technical missions held every two to three months. A core team of 14 economists from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning and Development and National Bank of Ethiopia will work on its development.

When Economic Targets Hide the Real Outlook

The IMF assessment identifies a major weakness in Ethiopia's current forecasting process: policy targets are not always clearly separated from economic projections. A target shows what the government wants to achieve, while a projection estimates what is likely to happen under current conditions and announced policies.

If revenue or growth forecasts are based on ambition rather than realistic assumptions, the government may approve spending that it cannot afford. This can widen financing gaps, increase borrowing, delay development projects and reduce funding for public services.

The existing system also relies heavily on accounting relationships between different parts of the economy. Although these relationships keep figures consistent, they do not fully explain why growth, inflation, investment or public revenue may change. The proposed framework will place greater emphasis on economic behaviour and show how policy decisions move through the wider economy.

A Forecasting Model Built for Economic Reform

Ethiopia's economic system is changing through financial-sector liberalization, a more interest-rate-based monetary framework and the transition to a floating exchange rate. These reforms are changing how borrowing costs, credit, currency movements, inflation and government finances interact.

The IMF proposes replacing the current tool with a Comprehensive Adaptive Expectations Model customized for Ethiopia. The model was selected because it can work with the country's available annual data and is similar to Excel-based systems already familiar to government economists.

The Ministry of Finance has annual gross domestic product data from production and expenditure perspectives. Production-side GDP is available in current and constant prices, although expenditure-side data are available only in current prices. Consumer prices, monetary accounts, fiscal accounts and balance-of-payments statistics are available monthly and in substantial detail.

Because national accounts and production figures are mainly annual, the project will also introduce nowcasting and near-term forecasting tools. These will use frequently updated indicators to estimate current economic conditions before complete annual figures are released. Officials could therefore revise their outlook when inflation, trade, revenue or financial conditions change.

Better Data Can Deliver Safer Economic Decisions

The new framework could help the government prepare more credible budgets and identify economic risks earlier. Policymakers will be able to develop a central forecast and compare it with scenarios involving slower growth, currency depreciation, higher inflation, falling revenue or rising borrowing costs.

The system will also be connected to a Debt Dynamics Tool. This will help officials understand how growth, exchange rates, interest costs and fiscal decisions may affect Ethiopia's public debt path. Authorities could then compare corrective options before debt or financing pressures become more difficult to manage.

International development partners could use stronger government projections when planning concessional loans, budget support, infrastructure programmes and technical assistance. However, coordination will be essential. The IMF is already supporting the National Bank of Ethiopia on monetary forecasting and the Ministry of Finance on macro-fiscal planning. These programmes must use compatible data and assumptions to prevent conflicting recommendations.

Private-sector stakeholders could gain from greater economic predictability. Banks, manufacturers, exporters, importers and infrastructure investors need reliable information about inflation, currency conditions, growth and government finances. Better forecasts could help businesses plan investments, estimate demand and manage exchange-rate or interest-rate exposure.

However, a more advanced model will not eliminate uncertainty. Its findings will depend on accurate data, realistic assumptions and freedom from political pressure. Businesses and development institutions should assess the assumptions behind official projections instead of treating headline forecasts as guaranteed outcomes.

From Technical Project to Permanent Capacity

The programme's long-term impact will depend on whether the new system becomes part of Ethiopia's regular policymaking process. The government should establish a formal forecasting calendar, assign responsibility for approving assumptions and explain why important projections change.

The 14-member core team will require continued training in economic analysis, model operation and communication. Work must continue between the approximately seven IMF missions through data compilation, model testing and comparisons between previous forecasts and actual outcomes.

A user guide and supporting documents will be prepared to preserve institutional knowledge when trained officials change positions. Ethiopia should reinforce these materials with regular training, succession planning and independent evaluations of forecasting accuracy.

The initiative will not solve Ethiopia's economic challenges by itself. Its success will be measured by whether forecasts lead to realistic budgets, better debt management and stronger coordination between fiscal, planning and monetary authorities. If properly institutionalized, the system could improve public investment decisions, strengthen development cooperation and create a more predictable environment for private-sector growth.