Four injured in Russia-held Sevastopol in drone attack, governor says
Four people were injured after drones hit a five-storey apartment building in Sevastopol in the Russian-held Crimean peninsula, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor, said on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.
Drones and their debris have also hit a hotel, a kindergarten and over a dozen cars, he said, adding that the grass near some oil product depots caught fire, not the depots themselves, and the flames were extinguished. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.