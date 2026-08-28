Four injured in Russia-held Sevastopol in drone attack, governor says

‌Four people were injured after drones hit a five-storey apartment building in ‌Sevastopol in the Russian-held Crimean peninsula, ‌Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor, said on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.

Drones ⁠and ​their ⁠debris have also hit a hotel, ⁠a kindergarten and over a dozen cars, ​he said, adding that the grass ⁠near some oil product depots caught ⁠fire, ​not the depots themselves, and the flames were extinguished. Russia ⁠annexed Crimea in 2014 and started ⁠a ⁠full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.