Four injured in Russia-held Sevastopol in drone attack, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 09:08 IST
Four injured in Russia-held Sevastopol in drone attack, governor says

‌Four people were injured after drones hit a five-storey apartment building in ‌Sevastopol in the Russian-held Crimean peninsula, ‌Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor, said on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.

Drones ⁠and ​their ⁠debris have also hit a hotel, ⁠a kindergarten and over a dozen cars, ​he said, adding that the grass ⁠near some oil product depots caught ⁠fire, ​not the depots themselves, and the flames were extinguished. Russia ⁠annexed Crimea in 2014 and started ⁠a ⁠full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

TRENDING

1
MORNING BID EUROPE-Warsh heads into Jackson Hole hot seat

MORNING BID EUROPE-Warsh heads into Jackson Hole hot seat

Global
2
Toyota sales, production fall on sharp declines in China, Middle East

Toyota sales, production fall on sharp declines in China, Middle East

Global
3
South Korea backs Trump bid to revive North Korea talks, seeks nuclear progress

South Korea backs Trump bid to revive North Korea talks, seeks nuclear progr...

Global
4
China rushes to minimise risk from lakes formed by glacier debris near Nepal border

China rushes to minimise risk from lakes formed by glacier debris near Nepal...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026