Seven commodity ​vessels transited the Strait of ‌Hormuz on ​Thursday, down from 17 a day earlier and below the 10-day average of 15, preliminary ‌shipping data showed on Friday.

Among the seven vessels that transited were two medium-range tankers, one very large gas carrier (VLGC), one Ultramax vessel, one intermediate tanker and ‌two chemical tankers, initial data from shiptracker Kpler showed at 0315 GMT. Four ‌of the vessels were exiting the strait, including the two chemical tankers, the medium range and intermediate tanker. The VLGC, Ultramax and the other medium range tanker were entering ⁠the ​strait.

The figures could ⁠change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage. Iran war mediators have placed ⁠renewed emphasis on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran agreeing to draw ​up a list of conditions to restore normal traffic after a ⁠Qatari emissary pressed the Iranians to respect freedom of navigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, a senior Iranian ⁠source ​said Iran and Oman were still working on details of an agreement on the waterway after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the two countries ⁠had agreed on how to share control of the strait and its revenues. Meanwhile, ⁠17 commodity ⁠vessels transited through the Bab el-Mandeb, another major maritime chokepoint in the Middle East, with six vessels entering and 11 ‌exiting.