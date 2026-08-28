Soccer-Brighton women's coach Vidosic departs week before new WSL season

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 15:21 IST
Soccer-Brighton women's coach Vidosic departs week before new WSL season

Brighton & Hove Albion have been left ​searching for a new ​women's head coach a ‌week before ​the start of the Women's Super League season after Dario Vidosic left the club to ‌pursue another opportunity. The Australian departs after two years in charge during which he oversaw a hugely successful period in Brighton's history, guiding the team ‌to a record fifth-place WSL finish and their first Women's FA ‌Cup final.

British media reported that Vidosic was a leading candidate to become NWSL side Angel City's head coach. "We would like to thank Dario for his contribution over ⁠the past ​two years," ⁠women's and girls' managing director Zoe Johnson said in a statement on Friday.

"We naturally ⁠are disappointed, but respect his decision to pursue a new challenge and wish ​him every success for the future." Johnson said the club's focus was ⁠now on finding a replacement ahead of the new campaign, which begins next weekend.

Vidosic ⁠joined ​Brighton from Australia's Melbourne City in 2024. He steered them to the FA Cup final last season.

"I have loved my time at ⁠the Albion and am proud of what we have achieved together," Vidosic ⁠said. "Leaving has been ⁠a difficult decision, but I believe it is the right time for me and my family to ‌begin a ‌new chapter."

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