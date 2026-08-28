Mapping the Market: Loonie versus aussie tells trade-tension tale for Canadian dollar

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 15:30 IST
Mapping the Market: Loonie versus aussie tells trade-tension tale for Canadian dollar

The Canadian dollar has held ​up relatively well against the U.S. currency since ​Donald Trump took office in January ‌2025, suggesting ​tariff hostilities haven't caused major weakness. But the loonie's slide against the Australian dollar looks more telling, and technical analysis suggests it may be on ‌the cusp of a bigger drop. Click here for a more detailed chart.

Usually quoted in Australian dollars per Canadian dollar, a rising price graph means the Canadian dollar is weakening. Amid the recent flare-up in U.S.-Canada trade ‌tensions, the aussie climbed to 0.9979 against the Canadian dollar, its highest level in five and a ‌half years, according to data supplied by LSEG. If it can surpass the February 2021 peak of 0.9993, the aussie would be on the path to parity, which would be a significant development since large round numbers – particularly the one-to-one mark — can often slow ⁠or accelerate ​a market move. Previous highs, ⁠especially monthly, are also closely watched.

Clearing parity could open the way to the March 2018 high near 1.02 and the November ⁠2016 peak around 1.04, though congestion builds as prices near the top of their 30-year range just above 1.10. However, the ​loonie's weakening trend could stall if the aussie slips back below the upper Bollinger band at ⁠0.9946 and the May 2026 high of 0.9958. Bollinger bands are a moving-average-based system that helps technical analysts measure volatility and determine whether ⁠a ​market is overbought or oversold.

Such a pullback could send traders looking to support around 0.9897-0.9908, while a break below 0.9750 would be needed to confirm a bullish turn for the Canadian dollar. What the chart ⁠shows:

(Daily markets commentary from Reuters analysts on the signals financial charts are sending - and what they might mean.) (Robert Fullem is a ‌Reuters market ‌analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Burton ​Frierson and Lisa Shumaker)

TRENDING

1
Rwandan genocide suspect jailed for life in the Netherlands

Rwandan genocide suspect jailed for life in the Netherlands

Global
2
ROI-Hormuz gridlock, Canada clash and Nvidia nerves: The financial week in five charts

ROI-Hormuz gridlock, Canada clash and Nvidia nerves: The financial week in f...

Global
3
HEALTH ROUNDS-Health Rounds: Younger lung cancer patients more easily matched to targeted therapies

HEALTH ROUNDS-Health Rounds: Younger lung cancer patients more easily matche...

Global
4
Marvell shares slide as concerns over timing of Google AI deal revenue eclipse strong results

Marvell shares slide as concerns over timing of Google AI deal revenue eclip...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026