Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran’s Foreign ​Ministry said ​all countries were ‌obliged to ​refrain from implementing U.S. sanctions against Tehran, ‌adding that participation in them amounted to complicity in imposing one state’s ‌unlawful will on independent states.

In a ‌statement published on its X account on Friday, the ministry described new U.S. economic ⁠measures ​as ⁠illegal and reprehensible "state terrorism" and a crime against ⁠humanity, saying they put the health ​and livelihoods of millions of civilians at ⁠serious risk.

It called on the international ⁠community ​to uphold the rule of law and said Tehran would ⁠use all its capabilities to defend itself against ⁠what ⁠it called a combined U.S.-Israeli military and economic assault.