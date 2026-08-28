Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 15:35 IST
Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran’s Foreign ​Ministry said ​all countries were ‌obliged to ​refrain from implementing U.S. sanctions against Tehran, ‌adding that participation in them amounted to complicity in imposing one state’s ‌unlawful will on independent states.

In a ‌statement published on its X account on Friday, the ministry described new U.S. economic ⁠measures ​as ⁠illegal and reprehensible "state terrorism" and a crime against ⁠humanity, saying they put the health ​and livelihoods of millions of civilians at ⁠serious risk.

It called on the international ⁠community ​to uphold the rule of law and said Tehran would ⁠use all its capabilities to defend itself against ⁠what ⁠it called a combined U.S.-Israeli military and economic assault.

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