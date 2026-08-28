At least 49 people killed in armed cattle raid in South Sudan

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 15:37 IST
At least 49 people killed in armed cattle raid in South Sudan

‎At least 49 people were ​killed and 33 wounded in ​South Sudan after armed ‌cattle ​raiders from Unity State in the country's north attacked a community of herders in neighbouring ‌Warrap State at dawn on Thursday, officials said.

• Inter-tribal and inter-communal violence is common in South Sudan, where herders compete with each other ‌for scarce grazing lands and water for their cattle. An abundance ‌of guns in civilian hands in the country exacerbates the violence. ‎ • The deadly raid in Warrap State started at about 5 a.m. local time on Thursday when ⁠assailants ​from Unity ⁠State and others carried out "a brutal attack" on a camp of cattle herders in Tonj ⁠North county, the state's information minister, William Wol Mayom Bol, said in ​a statement. ‎ • He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and ⁠appealed "for restraint as the two state governments establish cooperation to bring culprits to ⁠book". ‎ • Unity ​State's information minister, Nyakenya Johannes, told Reuters the attackers were not all from Unity, but added that state officials were ⁠working hard to ensure peaceful co-existence between communities in both regions. ‎ • South Sudan ⁠expects to ⁠hold a presidential election in December, its first since the country gained independence from its northern neighbour ‌Sudan in ‌2011. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing ​by Helen Popper )

TRENDING

1
Rwandan genocide suspect jailed for life in the Netherlands

Rwandan genocide suspect jailed for life in the Netherlands

Global
2
ROI-Hormuz gridlock, Canada clash and Nvidia nerves: The financial week in five charts

ROI-Hormuz gridlock, Canada clash and Nvidia nerves: The financial week in f...

Global
3
HEALTH ROUNDS-Health Rounds: Younger lung cancer patients more easily matched to targeted therapies

HEALTH ROUNDS-Health Rounds: Younger lung cancer patients more easily matche...

Global
4
Marvell shares slide as concerns over timing of Google AI deal revenue eclipse strong results

Marvell shares slide as concerns over timing of Google AI deal revenue eclip...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026