Kazakh parliament elects ex-presidential aide as new speaker

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 15:37 IST
Kazakh parliament elects ex-presidential aide as new speaker

Kazakh lawmakers on ​Friday chose Aibek Dadebai, leader ​of the governing ‌party and ​a former top aide to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as the speaker of the parliament ‌as Tokayev cements his control of the country's politics. A longtime ally of Tokayev, previously having served as head of the presidential ‌administration and as the president's chief of staff, Dadebai headed ‌up the pro-Tokayev Adilet party when it was formed this year.

The party won a large majority of the vote in a parliamentary election held ⁠on ​Sunday, having ⁠absorbed the previous governing party Amanat, which had dominated Kazakh politics under various names ⁠since the 1990s. All deputies voted in favour of Dadebai's candidacy, including ​those of the four small opposition parties which won seats, ⁠and which are seen as ultimately loyal to Tokayev.

The election was ⁠triggered ​by the adoption of a new constitution, which was approved in a March referendum and streamlined parliament from two ⁠chambers into one and created a new office of vice president. In ⁠his speech ⁠nominating Dadebai, Tokayev said he would present candidates for prime minister and the vice presidency ‌in the coming ‌days.

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