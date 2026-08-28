Kazakh parliament elects ex-presidential aide as new speaker
Kazakh lawmakers on Friday chose Aibek Dadebai, leader of the governing party and a former top aide to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as the speaker of the parliament as Tokayev cements his control of the country's politics. A longtime ally of Tokayev, previously having served as head of the presidential administration and as the president's chief of staff, Dadebai headed up the pro-Tokayev Adilet party when it was formed this year.
The party won a large majority of the vote in a parliamentary election held on Sunday, having absorbed the previous governing party Amanat, which had dominated Kazakh politics under various names since the 1990s. All deputies voted in favour of Dadebai's candidacy, including those of the four small opposition parties which won seats, and which are seen as ultimately loyal to Tokayev.
The election was triggered by the adoption of a new constitution, which was approved in a March referendum and streamlined parliament from two chambers into one and created a new office of vice president. In his speech nominating Dadebai, Tokayev said he would present candidates for prime minister and the vice presidency in the coming days.