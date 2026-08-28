Cricket-England take quick Pakistan wickets after being bowled out for 290

Josh Tongue ​struck with the last ball ​before lunch to leave ‌Pakistan reeling ​on 16-2 in reply to England's 290 all out on the second day of ‌the second test at Lord's on Friday.

Tongue had earlier scored an impressive 30 not out in a last-wicket stand of 47 with Gus ‌Atkinson to frustrate Pakistan and boost England from their overnight 248-9. Pakistan ‌faced an awkward hour before the lunch break and struggled as England's pace attack, led by an electrifying spell by Jofra Archer, probed for early wickets.

Archer ⁠had ​Shan Masood nicking ⁠a 91mph delivery behind to Jamie Smith before Tongue removed Abdullah Shafique, given out ⁠after a review showed he had edged an attempted drive.