Four plead guilty to arson charges over attack on Jewish ambulances in London

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 18:50 IST
Four plead guilty to arson charges over attack on Jewish ambulances in London

Four ​young British ​men pleaded guilty ‌on Friday ​to charges over an arson attack ‌on community ambulances in London, the first of a spate of incidents targeting the ‌capital's Jewish community earlier this year.

Hamza ‌Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, Judex Atshatshi, 18, and Saif Ali, 18, appeared at ⁠London's ​Old ⁠Bailey court and admitted a charge of destroying ⁠or damaging property being reckless as ​to whether life would be endangered.

The charges ⁠relate to the torching of four ⁠ambulances belonging ​to Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola on March 23 while they ⁠were parked near a synagogue, which ⁠prosecutors said ⁠cost around £1 million ($1.36 million) in total. ($1 = 0.7363 pounds)

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