Four plead guilty to arson charges over attack on Jewish ambulances in London
Four young British men pleaded guilty on Friday to charges over an arson attack on community ambulances in London, the first of a spate of incidents targeting the capital's Jewish community earlier this year.
Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, Judex Atshatshi, 18, and Saif Ali, 18, appeared at London's Old Bailey court and admitted a charge of destroying or damaging property being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.
The charges relate to the torching of four ambulances belonging to Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola on March 23 while they were parked near a synagogue, which prosecutors said cost around £1 million ($1.36 million) in total. ($1 = 0.7363 pounds)