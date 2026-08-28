Four ​young British ​men pleaded guilty ‌on Friday ​to charges over an arson attack ‌on community ambulances in London, the first of a spate of incidents targeting the ‌capital's Jewish community earlier this year.

Hamza ‌Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, Judex Atshatshi, 18, and Saif Ali, 18, appeared at ⁠London's ​Old ⁠Bailey court and admitted a charge of destroying ⁠or damaging property being reckless as ​to whether life would be endangered.

The charges ⁠relate to the torching of four ⁠ambulances belonging ​to Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola on March 23 while they ⁠were parked near a synagogue, which ⁠prosecutors said ⁠cost around £1 million ($1.36 million) in total. ($1 = 0.7363 pounds)