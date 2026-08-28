IAEA says three drone incidents reported at Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday it had been informed of three drone incidents at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine earlier this week. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said a drone attack on August 25 reportedly occurred near the plant's cooling pond, injuring two plant employees, while two other drones on August 26 reportedly struck the site's dry spent nuclear fuel storage area and the sprinkling device of the power units system.
Radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia plant remained normal, the watchdog added.