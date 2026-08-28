IAEA says three drone incidents reported at Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 18:50 IST
IAEA says three drone incidents reported at Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The ​U.N. nuclear ​watchdog ‌said on ​Friday it had been informed of ‌three drone incidents at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern ‌Ukraine earlier this week. The International ‌Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said a drone attack on August 25 reportedly ⁠occurred ​near ⁠the plant's cooling pond, injuring two plant ⁠employees, while two other ​drones on August 26 reportedly struck ⁠the site's dry spent nuclear ⁠fuel storage ​area and the sprinkling device of the power ⁠units system.

Radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia ⁠plant ⁠remained normal, the watchdog added.

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