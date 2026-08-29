Nearly 200,000 people forcibly returned to Haiti so far this year, UN says
Nearly 200,000 people were forcibly returned to Haiti in the first eight months of this year, a U.N. official told an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Friday, days after a brutal gang attack killed nearly 50 people in a town near the capital.
This represents at least 20,000 people more than in the same period of last year, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Indrika Ratwatte told the meeting.