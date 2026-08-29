Nearly 200,000 people forcibly returned to Haiti so far this year, UN says

Nearly ​200,000 ​people were ‌forcibly returned to ​Haiti in the first ‌eight months of this year, a U.N. official told ‌an emergency meeting of ‌the Security Council on Friday, days after a brutal gang ⁠attack ​killed ⁠nearly 50 people in a town ⁠near the capital.

This represents ​at least 20,000 people ⁠more than in the same period ⁠of ​last year, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian ⁠Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief ⁠Coordinator Indrika ⁠Ratwatte told the meeting.