Boxing-Itauma slaps Hrgovic ahead of IBF heavyweight title showdown

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 00:59 IST
Boxing-Itauma slaps Hrgovic ahead of IBF heavyweight title showdown

Young British heavyweight ​Moses Itauma shoved Croatian ​opponent Filip Hrgovic ‌off the ​stage and the Croatian responded with a slap at the weigh-ins as ‌the tension rose ahead of their battle for the vacant IBF World Heavyweight title on Saturday. The 21-year-old Itauma, who ‌is aiming to become boxing's second-youngest heavyweight world champion ‌after Mike Tyson, engaged in a verbal exchange with Hrgovic.

When the Croatian turned to face the cameras, Itauma pushed him in the ⁠back, ​causing him ⁠to briefly step off the platform. Hrgovic regained his balance and returned ⁠to the stage and, as 74-year-old promoter Frank Warren stepped ​in to separate the two, the 34-year-old aimed a ⁠right-handed slap at Itauma before they were separated by security staff.

Itauma ⁠brings ​an unbeaten record of 14-0 with his last 10 wins coming by knockout in Saturday's bout, which ⁠takes place at London's O2 Arena. Hrgovic's only loss in his ⁠21-fight professional ⁠career came against Daniel Dubois in 2024 in a fight for the IBF interim ‌heavyweight title.

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