US officials backpedal on claims that government agencies were hacked by Chinese, now say they were targets

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 01:03 IST
US officials backpedal on claims that government agencies were hacked by Chinese, now say they were targets

​U.S. officials are backpedaling on claims ‌that several government agencies were hacked by Chinese spies, now ‌saying that the organizations ‌were among the hackers' targets.

In a freshly edited statement, the Justice ⁠Department ​said Friday ⁠that the U.S. Senate, the Federal ⁠Reserve, NASA, and others were "among ​the targets of QTFY," a ⁠Chinese spy platform that officials called ⁠out ​on Thursday. A previous version of statement released ⁠on Wednesday said the government agencies ⁠had ⁠been among the hackers' victims.

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