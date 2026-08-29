US officials backpedal on claims that government agencies were hacked by Chinese, now say they were targets
U.S. officials are backpedaling on claims that several government agencies were hacked by Chinese spies, now saying that the organizations were among the hackers' targets.
In a freshly edited statement, the Justice Department said Friday that the U.S. Senate, the Federal Reserve, NASA, and others were "among the targets of QTFY," a Chinese spy platform that officials called out on Thursday. A previous version of statement released on Wednesday said the government agencies had been among the hackers' victims.