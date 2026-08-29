​U.S. officials are backpedaling on claims ‌that several government agencies were hacked by Chinese spies, now ‌saying that the organizations ‌were among the hackers' targets.

In a freshly edited statement, the Justice ⁠Department ​said Friday ⁠that the U.S. Senate, the Federal ⁠Reserve, NASA, and others were "among ​the targets of QTFY," a ⁠Chinese spy platform that officials called ⁠out ​on Thursday. A previous version of statement released ⁠on Wednesday said the government agencies ⁠had ⁠been among the hackers' victims.