Tennis-Gauff draws the line on US Open ticket freeloaders

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 01:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 01:11 IST
Tennis-Gauff draws the line on US Open ticket freeloaders

Coco Gauff has had enough of the acquaintances who vanish for a ​year and resurface only when they want free ​tickets to see her compete in the ‌U.S. ​Open. "To be honest, yeah, people come out of the woodwork. You haven't spoken to someone for years. They don't say congrats or happy birthday or nothing, then they're like, ‌Oh, I'm in New York, can I have eight tickets to your match in your box, please," fourth seed Gauff told reporters on Friday.

Gauff's comments came a day after her mother posted a message on Instagram telling family and friends to stop ‌asking for tickets, a post the two-time Grand Slam champion said she had no idea was coming but felt ‌was overdue. "I see this post, and I'm, like, Oh, my goodness. But honestly, it was needed, and it was directed, yeah, towards a few family and friends," said Gauff.

The Instagram post began with a "blunt, but necessary statement" saying her daughter's guest ticket requests for the U.S. Open had already been ⁠accounted ​for, before instructing friends and family ⁠to purchase their own tickets and never ask for more than two in future. Gauff said she suspects a specific incident pushed her mother to ⁠finally speak out.

"I don't know who the person who sent her a text this year where she felt that was like the final ​straw. But somebody must have sent her something, and she was just, like, I need to make a ⁠post," said Gauff. "Specifically in New York, it's just crazy. ... But some of the requests, you would be surprised at how absurd they are."

Gauff, who will face ⁠Turkey's ​Zeynep Sonmez in the first round of the U.S. Open, said she is happy to hand out tickets to those who genuinely support her, but that figuring out who falls into that category has become its own challenge. "If you ⁠want to come, come. But I'm just, like, if I haven't heard from you all year and you hit me ⁠up, our last text is ⁠you hit me up for tickets, I don't know if you're there for -- because I do some things throughout the year," said Gauff.

"You can wish me happy birthday or something, ‌so I think it's ‌just trying to navigate those things."

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Sabalenka, Pegula welcome US Open prize money boost, new player council

Tennis-Sabalenka, Pegula welcome US Open prize money boost, new player counc...

Global
2
British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE

British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE

Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq end lower after Fed Chair Warsh reaffirms inflation fight

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq end lower after Fed Chair Warsh reaffirms inflation fi...

Global
4
Cycling-From Roubaix to San Remo: Scot's race against the clock across cycling's five classics

Cycling-From Roubaix to San Remo: Scot's race against the clock across cycli...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026