Explosions, gunfire at Niger's Niamey airport and presidency perimeter, sources say

Sustained gunfire and explosions rang out across several areas of Niger's capital, Niamey, early Saturday morning, according to two Reuters witnesses, with the cause not immediately clear.

It marked the third ‌time that the city — and specifically a complex housing the international airport and a military airbase — had experienced major unrest this year, underscoring persistent insecurity under the military-led government which seized power in a coup in 2023, vowing to restore order. A security source told Reuters that "terrorists" had attacked Diori Hamani International Airport ‌and attempted to breach the security perimeter around the presidency. One Reuters witness reported heavy gunfire in the area near the presidency.

Bana Wagana ‌Ibrahim, a member of Niger's Bureau of the Consultative Council and a deputy in the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) Parliament, said on Facebook that attackers had targeted the military airbase, known as Base 101, but that security forces had regained control. "Another cowardly attack on Base 101 and once again our defence and security forces ensured ... Situation under control," Ibrahim wrote.

However, a Reuters ⁠witness reported ​further gunfire at the airport and heavy ⁠explosions in the pre-dawn hours after Ibrahim's post was published. A second security source told Reuters that security forces had launched sweeping operations and that the attackers had been "neutralised", with ⁠others fleeing.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts provided by Ibrahim and the security sources. Niger's military government was not immediately available for comment. NIGER IS KEY URANIUM PRODUCER

Niger, ​a mineral-rich West African nation with significant uranium, oil and gold resources, has been ruled by the military since a July 2023 coup ⁠that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Like its neighbours Burkina Faso and Mali, it continues to battle Islamist insurgencies linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State despite pledges by military rulers to ⁠improve ​security.

West Africa's al Qaeda affiliate claimed responsibility for an attack on the airport in Niamey in June, five months after Islamic State Sahel Province targeted the same site. Since seizing power, General Abdourahamane Tiani's junta has shifted away from Western partners, deepened ties with Russia and broken with the regional ⁠ECOWAS bloc, joining Mali and Burkina Faso to form the breakaway AES bloc.

The unrest in Niger comes as authorities tighten control over its uranium ⁠sector, having seized assets from France's Orano. ⁠Niger had been a key supplier of nuclear fuel to Europe, accounting for about 15% of Orano's uranium supply at full capacity. Last week, the government reallocated former Orano and GoviEx uranium permits to state-backed companies, according to ‌a decree.