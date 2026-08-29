Athletics-Chopra ends season early after ligament tear

​Former Olympic champion Neeraj ‌Chopra has ​ended his 2026 season early after sustaining a ligament tear during training, the javelin thrower ‌announced in an Instagram post on Saturday, three weeks before the Asian Games.

The 28-year-old Indian, who took gold at the Tokyo Olympics and ‌won silver in Paris, placed second in the Lausanne Diamond League ‌with a throw of 88.05 metres last week, but suffered the injury soon after, getting sidelined for a long period for the second time in a year. "After ⁠discussions ​with my doctor ⁠and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season," ⁠Chopra posted.

"It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. ​But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey." Chopra, ⁠who was dealing with lower back discomfort since 2023, aggravated a disc injury in ⁠September ​2025 during training. He went into a nine-month rehabilitation period after the Tokyo World Championships, and returned in June.

He had qualified ⁠for the Diamond League finals next week, and was a medal hope ⁠for India ⁠at next month's Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. "My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger," ‌Chopra added.