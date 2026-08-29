OBITUARY-Franco Fontana, Italian master of colour photography, dies at 92

Franco Fontana, an Italian photographer ​famous for turning landscapes into abstract ​images through the masterful use of ‌colour, ​geometry and shadows, has died at the age of 92, Italian media reported on Saturday.

Starting his career in the ‌1960s, when black and white still dominated fine art photography, Fontana was a pioneer of colour, influenced by abstract expressionism and minimalism. Some of his best-known pictures — showing southern Italian beaches or countryside ‌in stark, bright colours, sometimes featuring a single tree, cloud or human shadow — evoked ‌the work of abstract painter Mark Rothko.

"I believe that (photography) should not document reality, but interpret it," he said in a statement for his 2014 "Full Color" exhibition. "Reality is a bit like a block of marble. You can ⁠use ​it to make an ashtray, ⁠or Michelangelo's 'Pieta'," he added, referring to the sculpture in St Peter's Basilica.

Fontana was also celebrated for his ⁠urban landscapes, both in Italy and the United States, which typically played with stark lines, shadows, and ​details of parked cars, and for his nude photography. Born in Modena, northern Italy, on ⁠December 9, 1933, Fontana never left his hometown, turning down an offer to move to New York while working ⁠for ​Vogue America.

A school dropout, he developed an interest in photography during military service and started experimenting with it, first as an amateur, in the early 1960s. In the ⁠following decades, he had more than 400 personal exhibitions, worked in fashion and advertising, and ⁠had his work displayed ⁠in more than 50 museums around the world.

In Rome, he was celebrated with a major retrospective, featuring more than 200 photographs, that ‌ran from ‌December 2024 to August 2025.