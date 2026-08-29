Cricket-Brevis leads South Africa to victory over Zimbabwe in T20 Tri-Series 

Dewald Brevis smashed an unbeaten ​75 from 32 balls ​as South Africa defeated ‌Zimbabwe by ​seven wickets in the second match of the Tri-Series also involving hosts Namibia in ‌Windhoek on Saturday. South Africa have a depleted squad for the series, having rested most of their regulars, but bounced back from defeat ‌to Namibia on Friday to chase down their victory target ‌with 38 balls remaining.

Zimbabwe posted 144 for eight in their 20 overs, but South Africa replied with ease as they posted 146 for three. Zimbabwe made ⁠a ​fast start to ⁠their innings, with an opening stand of 45 in 5.1 overs between Brian ⁠Bennett (34 from 35 balls) and Ben Curran (24 from 12 balls).

As they did ​against Namibia on Friday, South Africa’s spinners managed to peg ⁠them back though, with Prenelan Subrayen (2-27 in 4 overs) and Bjorn Fortuin (1-25 ⁠in ​4 overs) bowling with control through the middle of the innings. Lanky fast bowler Duan Jansen, twin brother of South Africa ⁠all-rounder Marco Jansen, was expensive in his second international, but returned ⁠figures of 3-45 ⁠in his 4 overs.

Namibia host Zimbabwe in the third match in the Tri-Series at the same ‌venue on ‌Monday.