Athletics-Ethiopian Gobena and Kenya's Jepchirchir take Sydney marathon honours 

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2026 05:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2026 05:16 IST
Athletics-Ethiopian Gobena and Kenya's Jepchirchir take Sydney marathon honours 

Ethiopian Addisu Gobena smashed the ​course record to win the ​men's title before Kenya's world ‌and former ​Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir dominated the women's race at the Sydney Marathon on the penultimate day ‌of the Australian winter on Sunday. Gobena, second last year, crossed the line at the city's Opera House in two hours, four minutes and 42 seconds, well ‌clear of the previous record of 2:06:06 that his compatriot Hailemaryam Kiros ‌clocked to win the race last year. Chimdessa Debele of Ethiopia was second in 2:04:46 with Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana third in 2:04:57.

“I am very happy," said 21-year-old Gobena, who broke ⁠clear of ​the five-strong leading ⁠pack in the closing stages to record the fastest-ever marathon time on Australian soil. "Last year ⁠I came second, I learnt from my mistake, and I went back home and ​I worked on my mistake to perform and broke the record ⁠today.” Jepchirchir blew away the field in the women's race, finishing more than three minutes clear of ⁠second-placed ​compatriot Irine Cheptai in 2:18:31 to win her fourth marathon major. Cheptai ran a time of 2:22:11 in perfect running conditions, while Ethiopian ⁠Shure Demise was third in 2:22:33.

The 32-year-old Jepchirchir, who won Olympic gold in ⁠Tokyo in 2021, ⁠came up just short of the course record of 2:18:22 that current Olympic champion Sifan Hassan ran to win ‌the Sydney ‌race last year.

TRENDING

1
Rallying-Pajari heading for third win in a row

Rallying-Pajari heading for third win in a row

Global
2
Iceland referendum leans towards 'yes' - partial results

Iceland referendum leans towards 'yes' - partial results

Global
3
Athletics-Ethiopian Gobena and Kenya's Jepchirchir take Sydney marathon honours 

Athletics-Ethiopian Gobena and Kenya's Jepchirchir take Sydney marathon hono...

Global
4
Boxing-Hrgovic storms back to defeat Itauma for IBF heavyweight title

Boxing-Hrgovic storms back to defeat Itauma for IBF heavyweight title

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Arctic Is Warming Fast and the Fallout Is Reaching Far Beyond the Ice

Why AI Literacy Could Become a Critical Workforce Resilience Skill

Financing Food Security Without Sacrificing the Environment

The Secret Lives of Roots: Dataset Reveals How Plants Persist, Spread and Rebuild After Disturbance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026